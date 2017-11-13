Police Officers Hand Out Free Thanksgiving Turkeys Instead of Speeding Tickets

Some traffic offenders in Billings, Montana just saved a few bucks on Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Last week, the city’s police department gave out entire frozen turkeys to 20 drivers who were pulled over for minor violations. “The turkeys were handed to, let’s say, someone going over the speed limit a few miles an hour or rolling through a stop sign,” Lieutenant Neil Lawrence told ABC News.

The generous move was spurred by a local businessman donating the birds to the Billings Police Department. Though it’s the first year they’ve handed them out to drivers, the community response has been supportive, Lawrence said: “Our Facebook page has received a lot of positive comments regarding it. So far it’s been a very positive thing for the community.”

One driver, Larry Riddle, was especially appreciative of the gift. According to the Billings Gazette, his wife died of cancer a few year ago and he now tries to pull together a Thanksgiving meal for his daughter on a limited budget.

“I said, ‘Well, I want to commit some more violations because I need a turkey for Thanksgiving and one for Christmas,’” Riddle joked to the publication.

Prior to receiving their gift, police gave the drivers a background check and issued them a warning.