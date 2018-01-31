Police Pull Over Two Cars Packed Full of Almost 9,000 Lbs. of Stolen Oranges

Cops in Seville, Spain got exposed to a heavy dose of Vitamin C after pulling over two cars that were driving suspiciously close together.

The vehicles—which belonged to a family of five—were involved in a short chase with police, who eventually pulled them over and discovered they were packed to the brim with nearly 9,000 pounds of oranges, Europa Press reports.

The citrus fruit spilled out of the cars, which the authorities proceeded to collect in bags and pack up in their van.

#PolicíaSevilla denuncia a cinco personas por el presunto robo de 4.000 kilos de naranjas en una nave de #Carmona #Sevilla

+ Info https://t.co/TNHQAQswAV pic.twitter.com/429OAVOHBc — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) January 26, 2018

According to Europa Press, the drivers’ excuse was that they were “coming from very far away and had been stopping and collecting oranges along the way.” Cops later discovered they were stolen from a shipment.

No word on what will be done with all the oranges…might we suggest mimosas?