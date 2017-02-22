Pizza Hut Is Offering Half-Price Pizzas for Oscar Sunday…Starting Now

After Ellen DeGeneres stole the show at the 2014 Oscars by delivering pizza to the star-studded audience, Pizza Hut is looking to make headlines of its own leading up to this year’s ceremony.

If you plan on tuning in for the biggest awards show of the year on Sunday, odds are you’re going to need to fuel up for the long night. Since DeGeneres likely won’t be delivering pizza to your front door, Pizza Hut has the next best thing — from now until Feb. 27, you can enjoy 50 percent off any menu-priced pizza when you order carry-out or delivery on pizzahut.com or on their app.

You can either click on the offer button directly or enter promo code “FEBFIFTY” while checking out.

If you’re more of a DIY person, you’re also in luck with our 10 twists on pizza you’ve got to try yourself.

