You Can Buy This Bikini Made From Real Pizza For $10,000

Why eat pizza when you can wear it?

In honor of National Bikini Day on July 5 (who decided that was a holiday?), Villa Italian Kitchen decided take the focus off the body in the bikini and adjust our attention back to the bikini itself. The restaurant teamed up with New York City food stylist Jessie Bearden to design a limited edition “bathing suit” that is made entirely from pepperoni pizza.

The two-piece is hand-braided, using homemade dough, whole-milk mozzarella cheese, sauce from fresh California tomatoes and topped with pepperonis.

If you’re not yet completely grossed out thinking about greasy pizza covering your naked body, let’s keep going.

RELATED: Food-Inspired Pool Floats Are Exactly What Your Summer Needs

The “pizza-kini” will be available for purchase on July 5, for one day only, at the completely reasonable price of $10,000. The price includes an initial consultation and measurement session, creation of the customized suit, including topping preference (because, duh), and a final fitting — because if you’re going to wear a pizza, you want to make sure that baby fits.

WATCH THIS: How to Make Stuffed Crust Pizza

If you have a couple grand to drop and a body that’s pizza-kini ready, you can place an order by sending a direct message to Villa Italian Kitchen on their Facebook page.

And then you can order a pizza to eat while crying and thinking about what you just did.