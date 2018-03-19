You Can Tour Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Ranch for Free All Month Long—Here's How

If you’ve been wanting to tour the set of Pioneer Woman since the day you started watching, the wait is officially over!

Ree Drummond announced on Instagram on Saturday that for the month of March, people who visit the Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska, Okla., can also take a tour of the Drummond Lodge, the family guest house in Osage County, Oklahoma where she films the popular Food Network show.

“We are having free Drummond Lodge tours all this month for visitors to @pwmercantile,” Drummond captioned a shot of her adorable Basset Hound Walter playing with the visitors. “While the parents walk through and take pics, the kids get to shower our ol’ floppy-eared fella with love and affection. Enjoy every minute, Walter. You deserve it!”

Drummond and her husband, Ladd, previously opened up the Ranch to visitors last year to give fans a behind-the-scenes look.

But getting to check out the Mercantile—where you will find a restaurant, bakery and general store—and taking a tour of the set aren’t the only reasons to take a trip to Oklahoma.

The couple are also opening a new hotel, The Boarding House, located down the street from the Mercantile. While it isn’t open for business just yet, Drummond has been sharing progress photos and updates along the way.

The three-story inn will feature 8 different rooms, all with different names and designs, including the “Drugstore Room”, “Butterfly Room”, and “Tack Room.”

The husband-wife duo have also shared the inspiration behind the décor for the new space, noting the balconies are similar to ones they saw on a trip to downtown Houston, and the drug store mural they are keeping is from the previous owners of the building.

“It’s gonna be small, but it’s also gonna have a lot of heart,” Drummond has said.