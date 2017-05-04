Pack your bags, Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd announced they are opening up the Drummond Ranch to visitors this summer.

Fans of The Pioneer Woman can visit The Lodge — the family guest house in Osage County, Oklahoma where she films her Food Network show on May 5-6, June 1-3, 5-10 or 12-17. The Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people to come by and potentially meet with Drummond herself.

“Bring your sweetie, bring your mom, bring your cousins, bring a group of old friends. We want you to enjoy the heck out of The Merc and Pawhuska!” reads The Mercantile’s website.

To get to the Ranch, the site says visitors first have to stop by The Mercantile, where you can dine and shop at the Pioneer Woman’s bakery, general store and deli. To get instructions for accessing The Lodge, people are told to ask a Merc employee for directions and they will instruct you on how to get to there.

This won’t be The Merc’s first real influx of customers. In a town of only 3,500, Drummond’s storefront reportedly averages 6,000 customers per day, with as many as 15,000 on occasion.

