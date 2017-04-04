Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Just Teased a New Cookbook—and It Already Looks Delicious

Get ready, Pioneer Woman fans: Ree Drummond is giving us new material to salivate over.

The Food Network star teased on Monday that she is working on a brand new cookbook complete with delicious desserts. “Sizzly, bubbly apple crisp for my new cookbook,” she captioned a video of the treat fresh out of the oven. “It’s too bad print books can’t capture this sound (or the sound of 80’s music in the background.) Did you know video killed the radio star? I’ll bet you didn’t know that.”

Drummond prepared a version of the crisp—which is best served alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream, she says—on Season 13 of The Pioneer Woman.

Sizzly, bubbly apple crisp for my new cookbook. It's too bad print books can't capture this sound (or the sound of 80's music in the background.) Did you know video killed the radio star? I'll bet you didn't know that. A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

The best time to eat apple crisp is two minutes after you serve it because that's the time it takes for the ice cream to start melting and pooling and ensuring that first bite is magic. A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

RELATED: All the Kitchen Essentials We’re Buying from Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Spring Line

“The best time to eat apple crisp is two minutes after you serve it because that’s the time it takes for the ice cream to start melting and pooling and ensuring that first bite is magic,” she captioned a photo of the plated dessert on the dinnerware from her Walmart spring line.

In addition to desserts, fans can expect some of Drummond’s signature main courses to make their way into the new book. The cook also showed off a pan-fried pork chop from Monday’s shoot that happened to look like the state of Oklahoma. “Or is it a bear? Or a bloodhound?” she joked. “Normal people see pictures in clouds…”

I got a kick out of my Oklahoma-shaped pork chop yesterday. Or is it a bear? Or a bloodhound? Normal people see pictures in clouds… A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

From Coinage: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

Drummond—who recently released a new children’s book series—already has four bestselling cookbooks under her belt, her latest of which is dedicated entirely to Dinnertime recipes. A representative for Drummond could not immediately be reached to confirm the theme or her next collection of recipes, so stay tuned for more details.