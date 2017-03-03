Food on Film
10 Dishes from Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Restaurant We're Dying to Try
If you need some convincing to visit the Pioneer Woman‘s Oklahoma restaurant, The Mercantile, these food photos should do the trick
MACARONI AND CHEESE
We've never met a macaroni and cheese dish we didn't like, but you know it's good when Drummond did "rounds of testing" to nail just the right proportion of noodle to cheese at her Oklahoma restaurant, The Mercantile.
GINGER STEAK SALAD
This mix of kale, cabbage, crunchies, thin grilled tenderloin steak and dressing is just one of the many reasons to make the drive to Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
CROISSANTS
Buttery, flaky, soft — yep, we'll take ten!
CARROT CAKE
We can only imagine how moist and delicious this cake must be if it's coming from the master of baked goods.
MARLBORO MAN SANDWICH
Named after her husband Ladd's nickname, this mouthwatering sandwich features a buttered bun piled with tenderized steak and onions.
STICKY BUNS
We don't know what looks more delicious, the latte or the gooey bun. We'll take both!
GROUNDHOG CLAWS
Although it seems like these adorable treats might have only been made for Groundhog Day, we wouldn't mind seeing them (and trying them!) in the bakery every other day of the year.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Three words: Fried. Chicken. Sandwich. And we suspect that bun is buttered.
FARMER'S BREAKFAST
"The most popular morning meal" comes with two eggs, ham, sausage, bacon, breakfast potatoes, tomato salad, a homemade biscuit and homemade mixed berry jam. Whew!
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Have you booked your tickets for Oklahoma yet? We suspect one look at this dish will seal the deal.
