The First Issue of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Magazine Nearly Sold Out in One Week

The Food Network’s resident ranch hand has done it again!

The first issue of Ree Drummond‘s The Pioneer Woman magazine has nearly sold out during its first week of publication and will return to the printing press for 100,000 more copies, AdWeek reports.

The magazine represents another notch in the belt of Drummond’s Pioneer Woman brand, which already boasts a popular cooking show, best-selling cookbooks, a blog, a home goods line and her own Oklahoma restaurant and storefront, The Mercantile.

Published by Hearst Magazines in partnership with Scripps Network Interactive, The Pioneer Woman brings all elements of Drummond’s lifestyle brand together: recipes, homeware spreads and ranch-approved style galore. Cute, rustic vibes abound.

The magazine is not the first such partnership for the publishing pair (Hearst and Scripps); however, it has outpaced the early sales and buzz of some of their prior works, like Food Network Magazine and HGTV Magazine.

“As her millions of fans know, her unique and inspiring take on life is a phenomenon, and the magazine is a new way for her fans to engage with her,” Hearst publishing director Michael Clinton said in a statement. “Ree is a remarkably talented storyteller, successful across so many platforms, from books to blogs to television.”

Ree’s originally launched her blog in 2006 under the title Confessions of a Pioneer Woman, featuring mostly recipes. Soon she went on to include stories about her family, country living and intricate photography of her culinary creations. In 2011, she got picked up by the Food Network for her own TV show. In 2012, she released her fourth book, The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Recipes from My Frontier, which quickly rose to the #1 spot on the New York Times Bestseller list.

“I love using images to share recipes, spark discussions and tell stories,” Drummond said in an announcement statement for the magazine. “This was a natural next step for me. I couldn’t be more thrilled with the first issue!”