Vacation Like a Pioneer Woman! Ree Drummond Is Opening Up a Hotel for Fans

If you never got the chance to visit the Drummond Ranch this summer, you will soon be able to experience the next best thing.

The Food Network’s Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond revealed details and photos behind her newest building project with her husband Ladd: a hotel in their hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. “The three-story building is going to be an 8-room hotel with suites so comfortable and cozy, Marlboro and I are going to want to move into one,” she writes.

Drummond says her husband has been the muscle behind the project, but she’s been cheering him on along the way. “I have had almost zero to do with it aside from an occasional ‘Oooooh, neato!'” she says. “The helpfulness of my contributions can not be underestimated.”

The hotel will be adjacent to The Mercantile, the couple’s restaurant, bakery, general store and deli that draw fans far and wide to the small town of only 3,500.

Over the past couple of weeks, Drummond says balconies have been installed, which were inspired by a trip they took to downtown Houston, and she showed off a drug store mural from the previous owners of the building that they plan on keeping.

The couple is starting to frame out the rooms and the bathrooms, and while they have yet to announce an opening date for the hotel, we can imagine it will be booked up rather quickly.