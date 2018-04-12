Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's New Hotel Is Now Open—And Is Already Booked Up for 6 Months

Ree Drummond‘s new hotel is officially open for business!

The Food Network’s Pioneer Woman and her husband Ladd launched the website for their Oklahoma inn, the Boarding House, last Thursday to start taking reservations—and the place booked up fast. The eight-room “cowboy luxury” hotel in Drummond’s hometown of Pawhuska sold out for six months in just 30 minutes, a representative tells PEOPLE.

Die-hard fans got the first chance at booking reservations after signing up for a special newsletter specifically for the Boarding House. All the rooms are snatched up through September and most of October, but there a few spots left in the winter months. The website also notes that bookings past March 31, 2019 will be available soon.

Drummond also posted the announcement on her Instagram.

Each of the hotel’s eight rooms—the boudoir, the butterfly room, the drugstore room, the emerald room, the photograph room, the prairie room, the ranch room, and the tackroom—all have unique decor that corresponds to the room name.

Drummond is particularly fond of the butterfly room and joked that she’d want to move into the bathroom in the emerald room. “Ladd can have the bathtub, I’ll sleep in the shower! It could work…” she wrote on Instagram.

The hotel is located three doors down from The Mercantile, the couple’s restaurant, bakery, general store and deli that draws fans far and wide to the small town of only 3,500, where guests can get breakfast, lunch and dinner. They also offer room service from a menu curated by Drummond with dishes like biscuits and gravy, and a farmer’s breakfast of two eggs, potatoes, bacon, freshly made country sage sausage and brown sugar glazed ham.

A reservations-only steakhouse is expected to open later this year and a pizzeria is coming early summer.

The food blogger has been sharing progress photos as they renovated the three-story, 1920s building for the past nine months. In September, Drummond said her husband has been the muscle behind the project, but she’s been cheering him on along the way.

“I have had almost zero to do with it aside from an occasional ‘Oooooh, neato!’” she wrote in a blog post. “The helpfulness of my contributions can not be underestimated.”