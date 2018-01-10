Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shows Off Her Stunning Post-Holiday Refrigerator Transformation

With the new year in full force, Food Network’s Ree Drummond decided to have a fresh start after the holiday craze.

On Wednesday, the Pioneer Woman star posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing her fans how she took her refrigerator from an unorganized mess to perfectly put-together.

“This is not a crazy Pinterest-worthy fridge transformation; it’s just simple organization,” she wrote. “The first three photos show the calamity that can result from Christmas break, college kids, video shoots, and just all around busy-ness and lack of fridge attention.”

Drummond, who is a mom to four, has packed her fridge with all of the essentials: cream cheese, heavy whipping cream, half & half, orange juice, milk, jam, eggs, mayonnaise, meat and lots of fruits and veggies.

“Bacon was in with the grapes, old sweet potato soup was languishing, dogs and cats were living together,” she joked. “So yesterday afternoon I pulled it all out, removed and scrubbed the shelves, and put everything back in a more sane order.”

The fridge now looks in perfect order with every food group put together and several of each item, making it look like an at-home grocery store. Along with all of the beautiful fresh produce, Drummond is stocked up on supermarket items like Kraft cheese, Jimmy Deen sausage, Daisy sour cream and Land O’ Lakes butter (with whom she has a partnership.) For spice, she keeps sriracha and Texas-based salsa Royito’s on hand.

“Aside from some old crusty jars of salsa and pickles, I hardly had to toss anything, which made me happy,” Drummond wrote. “I wound up with a bunch of kale, spinach, arugula, a few other veggies I didn’t know I had, a million strawberries, and I realized I can mark ‘cheese’ off my grocery list until the year 2029. The butter, on the other hand, might last until Saturday…”