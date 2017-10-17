Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond 'Totally Gets' Why Chip and Joanna Gaines Ended Fixer Upper

As a fellow parent to four children, Ree Drummond can understand Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ choice to end their hit show Fixer Upper.

“I completely respect their decision to do that. I think it was really smart,” the Pioneer Woman star and mom to Alex, 20, Paige, 18, Bryce, 15, and Todd, 13 told PEOPLE while announcing her partnership with Pillsbury and the return of their Bake-Off Contest. “Your kids are only young once. It’s really true that you feel like when you’re in the trenches with young kids that it’ll last forever and as I learned when my child went to college, it doesn’t. So I totally get it.”

The HGTV stars announced last month that the upcoming fifth season of their show would be the last, saying that while the decision wasn’t easy, it was what they need to do for their kids, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. “We have this young, growing family and I just think that was one of the biggest reasons why we wanted to end the show,” Joanna said during a Today appearance on Tuesday.

RELATED: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Share the Secrets to Their 21-Year Marriage

Unlike the Gaineses, who shoot all over Waco, TX fixing up houses for their home improvement business, Drummond is able to strike a nice balance between work and family because she films The Pioneer Women at home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

WATCH: Inside the Life of The Pioneer Woman: How Ree Drummond Went from Ranch Housewife to Culinary Superstar

“Fortunately, with my show, we shoot on the ranch so I’ve been able to construct the schedule so I can still be home with my kids and do the things around the home that my kids and I love to do,” she says. “But I get it. I think it was smart of [Chip and Joanna]. They’ll have plenty of things they’ll be able to do anytime they want.”

RELATED: The Pioneer Woman Just Released an Adorable Collection of Slow Cookers

Of course, between shooting episodes and managing an empire that includes over a dozen books, a new lifestyle magazine, a homeware line at Walmart, and now her new partnership with Pillsbury, there are also times when the cook needs to call a time out.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“I’m good at identifying when I’m about to hit a wall,” she says. “It’s a skill that I developed unfortunately not until my late 40s being able to say, ‘Danger, danger.’ That’s one of the best skills I tell young women when they ask me for advice: Don’t feel like you have to grab at everything and do everything because nobody can do everything. Always take your temperature.”