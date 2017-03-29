The Most Popular Wedding Trend on Pinterest Is This Cake

Move over, naked cakes: There’s a new reigning dessert in town. On Tuesday, Pinterest released its 2017 Wedding Report, which takes a look at what brides are saving to determine the year’s hottest trends in food, style, beauty, décor, and honeymoons. And this year, one craze stood out from all the rest.

With 437 percent search growth on Pinterest over last year, drip cakes are the dessert that you’ll be seeing at every wedding this year. While naked (frosting-less) cakes were all the rage last year, the sweet stuff is making a major comeback with these trippy, sugary desserts. With just one look, it’s easy to see why these hypnotic cakes are taking over your social media feeds (and wedding receptions).

According to Pinterest, you’re also likely to see a rise in brunch weddings, personalized drink stations, amped up cocktail hours (think food and drink pairings), and taco bars at receptions this year.

RELATED: The Ultimate Celebrity Wedding Cakes

You heard us. Taco bars.

This article originally appeared in Instyle.com