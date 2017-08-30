The One Ingredient You Need to Cook Juicy, Flavorful Chicken Breasts Every Time

When you’re done with a jar of pickles, chances are you’re not saving that leftover juice for your future.

But let us tell you…that’s a big mistake. It’s pure flavor! Just a splash of the stuff is enough to take your dinner to the next level. Just like most marinades, pickle juice contains a mixture of acid (usually vinegar), salt and sugar. And since it’s been long established that pickles and chicken sandwiches are a match made in heaven, poultry is a natural go-to for this endeavor.

Because of the salt in the brine, you don’t even need to add any extra seasoning. Just soak some chicken breasts in the pickle juice overnight, then cook them over medium heat in a skillet in some butter or oil until they’re cooked through (if they’re thick ones, you may need to finish ’em off in the oven). You also get a couple extra minutes of wiggle room as far as the cooking time goes, as the marinade will help prevent the chicken from drying out.

Watch the video above to see how we do it, then try it yourself at home — and if you’re hungry for more food hacks, we’ve got you covered.