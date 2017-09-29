Food
Celebri-lattes! Amazing Coffee Art of the Stars
See how latte artists creatively capture the world’s most famous mugs in a mug
By People Staff
AL ROKER
The Today Show co-host saw his reflection in his mug and shared a funny pun to go with it: "Cafe ALatte anyone? (see what I did there?!)" he wrote.
KRISTOFER HIVJU
"Thats how I want my coffee served!" the Game of Thrones star captioned a shot of his morning joe designed by BaristArt.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Fill that blank space with this! Barista Mike Breach has an Instagram portfolio that runneth over with photos of his amazing latte portraits, like this one of the singer that is slightly less than purr-fect with the exclusion of her cats.
NICK JONAS
You know you've really made it when you are immortalized in foam. One word: jealous.
MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY
And the Oscar for Best Celebrity Latte goes to … Matthew McConaughey in his Dallas Buyer's Club cowboy hat.
OPRAH WINFREY
Sip this on Super Soul Sunday: the Opraccino, as Breach calls it, which is also a great beverage to serve up at your next book club party.
JACK NICHOLSON
Heeeeere's Johnny – a.k.a. the actor in his most famous scene from the horror film The Shining.! All work and no café-au-lait definitely makes him a dull boy.
GENE SIMMONS
Consider it the daytime cure for rocking and rolling all night! In foam form, the KISS frontman's tongue never looked longer.
ABRAHAM LINCOLN
We're going to be completely honest here, Abe, you look really hot. As in, the 16th president of the United States might actually burn our fingers!
