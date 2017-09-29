Food

Celebri-lattes! Amazing Coffee Art of the Stars

See how latte artists creatively capture the world’s most famous mugs in a mug

By

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Al Roker/Instagram; Inset: Noam Galai/WireImage

AL ROKER

The Today Show co-host saw his reflection in his mug and shared a funny pun to go with it: "Cafe ALatte anyone? (see what I did there?!)" he wrote

2 of 10

Kristofer Hivju/Instagram; Inset: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

KRISTOFER HIVJU

"Thats how I want my coffee served!" the Game of Thrones star captioned a shot of his morning joe designed by BaristArt

3 of 10

Courtesy baristart/Instagram; Inset: Jason Merritt/Getty

TAYLOR SWIFT

Fill that blank space with this! Barista Mike Breach has an Instagram portfolio that runneth over with photos of his amazing latte portraits, like this one of the singer that is slightly less than purr-fect with the exclusion of her cats.

4 of 10

Courtesy Joe Jonas

JOE JONAS

It's a cuppa Joe – literally. Perfect for people who like their latte as strong as their eyebrows.

5 of 10

Courtesy Nick Jonas; Inset: Rachel Murray/Getty

NICK JONAS

You know you've really made it when you are immortalized in foam. One word: jealous.

6 of 10

Courtesy ERIN MULVEHILL; Inset: Anne Marie/Fox

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

And the Oscar for Best Celebrity Latte goes to … Matthew McConaughey in his Dallas Buyer's Club cowboy hat.

7 of 10

Courtesy baristart/Instagram; Inset: Dara Kushner/INF

OPRAH WINFREY

Sip this on Super Soul Sunday: the Opraccino, as Breach calls it, which is also a great beverage to serve up at your next book club party.

8 of 10

Courtesy baristart/Instagram; Inset: Warner Brothers/Getty

JACK NICHOLSON

Heeeeere's Johnny – a.k.a. the actor in his most famous scene from the horror film The Shining.! All work and no café-au-lait definitely makes him a dull boy.

9 of 10

Courtesy latte_artte/Instagram; Inset: Christopher Polk/Getty

GENE SIMMONS

Consider it the daytime cure for rocking and rolling all night! In foam form, the KISS frontman's tongue never looked longer.

10 of 10

Courtesy latte_artte/Instagram; Inset: Stock Montage/Getty

ABRAHAM LINCOLN

We're going to be completely honest here, Abe, you look really hot. As in, the 16th president of the United States might actually burn our fingers!

See Also

More

More