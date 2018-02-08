PepsiCo Launches a Colorful Sparkling Water Line That Rivals La Croix

There’s a new fizz in town.

PepsiCo just launched a new line of sparkling water, bubly, with zero-calories, no artificial flavors and no sweeteners. The new drink is likely the beverage company’s response to the cult-favorite seltzer LaCroix—and bubly is all dressed up for the part.

Its packaging will come with both colorful and approachable messages on its tabs like “Hey u” and “hiii”— plus there are cheeky notes on the sides of each can like “love at first phssst” and “hold cans with me.”

You can find the new fizzy beverage in eight flavors with names like: limebubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, lemonbubly, orangebubly, applebubly, mangobubly and cherrybubly.

PepsiCo

“We created bubly to provide consumers with a great-tasting, flavorful, unsweetened sparkling water in a fun, playful, and relevant manner that is unlike anything we’ve seen in the sparkling water category today,” Todd Kaplan, the Vice President of PepsiCo North America Beverages’s Water Portfolio, said in a press release.

WATCH: Use Your Flat Soda to Make BBQ Sauce

According to Business Insider, a Credit Suisse analyst predicts that the new competitor has the potential to exceed $100 million in retail sales in 2018.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Bubly is available in stores nationwide starting this month.