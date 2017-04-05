Pepsi is defending their controversial new ad starring their new spokesperson, Kendall Jenner.

In the new ad, the 21-year-old model leaves her photo shoot behind to join a march before handing a police officer a can of soda, causing her fellow protesters to erupt in cheers as he takes a drink.

Responses to the commercial, titled “Live For Now Moments Anthem,” were swift and merciless on social media, with many detractors accusing Pepsi of blatantly appropriating the spirit and imagery of the anti-Donald Trump resistance, Black Lives Matter and other movements in order to sell their product.

Pepsi released a statement in response to the backfire.

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” they said in a statement.

Earlier, the company said in a statement to Teen Vogue, “The creative showcases a moment of unity, and a point where multiple storylines converge in the final advert. It depicts various groups of people embracing a spontaneous moment, and showcasing Pepsi’s brand rallying cry to ‘Live For Now,’ in an exploration of what that truly means to live life unbounded, unfiltered and uninhibited.”

Social media users expressed their distaste for the commercial.

Michael Jackson almost burned alive on the set of a Pepsi commercial and today that became the second worst moment in Pepsi history — Russell (@RussellFalcon) April 5, 2017

Kudos to Pepsi for uniting Americans across the political spectrum in derisive brand-destroying laughter — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 5, 2017

the worst thing about that Pepsi ad, beyond the blatant disrespect and disregard, is the amount of people who greenlit that advertisement. — nasri (@nasrissist) April 4, 2017

J. Edgar Hoover takes aim from the grassy knoll. The motorcade approaches. He fires. JFK raises a #Pepsi to his lips, blocks the bullet. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 5, 2017

Why have a dream when you can have a Pepsi? https://t.co/6JBDCIcTE1 — vegan bitch (@retronicals) April 4, 2017

how nice of Kendall Jenner to stop in the middle of her photo shoot to end social injustices by giving that cop a Pepsi 😍 MLK who? Rosa who? — reggie (@1942bs) April 4, 2017

who else is reminded of Dr Martin Luther King's famously resonant "I have a Pepsi" speech pic.twitter.com/xX5h3it3d1 — Scott Ludlam (@SenatorLudlam) April 4, 2017

“Shame on you @pepsi for such a tasteless ad,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “The worst thing about that Pepsi ad, beyond the blatant disrespect and disregard, is the amount of people who greenlit that advertisement.”

Several Twitter users also criticized the ad by unfavorably comparing it to iconic images like the Tank Man of Tiananmen Square and the more recent “Taking a Stand in Baton Rouge.”