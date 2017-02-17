People

Peeps Oreos Are Here to Give Your Life New Meaning

Courtesy of Walmart
Just when you thought you couldn’t love Peeps anymore than you already do, Oreo goes and turns them into a cookie.

The limited-edition cookies inspired by the iconic Easter candies were first spotted on Walmart.com and will be available in Walmart stores starting Feb. 22 — but a representative for Oreo tells PEOPLE the new exciting flavor is also already available nationally in a variety of grocery stores.

The latest creation to pop out of the Oreo Wonder Vault is made up of two golden cookies and bright pink marshmallow Peeps-flavored creme covered in sugar. They retail for $4.49 per package.

The Peeps Oreos are not the first sweet treat to get us excited for spring. Vanilla cupcake M&M’s and Reese’s gold eggs are both rumored to make an appearance on shelves before Easter.

