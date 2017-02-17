Peeps Oreos Are Here to Give Your Life New Meaning

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Peeps anymore than you already do, Oreo goes and turns them into a cookie.

The limited-edition cookies inspired by the iconic Easter candies were first spotted on Walmart.com and will be available in Walmart stores starting Feb. 22 — but a representative for Oreo tells PEOPLE the new exciting flavor is also already available nationally in a variety of grocery stores.

The latest creation to pop out of the Oreo Wonder Vault is made up of two golden cookies and bright pink marshmallow Peeps-flavored creme covered in sugar. They retail for $4.49 per package.

