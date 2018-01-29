Paul Hollywood Deletes Twitter Account After Exposé Claims He Purchased Fake Followers

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood deleted his Twitter account following a report published in The New York Times that claimed the master bread baker had purchased fake followers.

The Times story claimed that Hollywood had purchased followers from Devumi, a company which promises to provide their customers with a quick way to “gain followers, viewers, and likes,” according to their website.

But after the outlet e-mailed Hollywood with questions about the allegation, the reality star deleted his account and sent them back a reply saying, “Account does not exist.”

A representative for the baker elaborated on why Hollywood chose to delete his account, telling Mirror, “Paul deleted his personal account last week when he was alerted to the fake followers.”

Eater reported that before Hollywood removed his account, he had 683,000 followers.

And Hollywood wasn’t the only celebrity named in the exposé. Other celebs who were accused of buying fake followers included singer Clay Aiken, actor John Leguizamo, and football player Ray Lewis.

Devumi’s founder denied that his company sold fake followers — which are called bots — telling the Times, “The allegations are false, and we do not have knowledge of any such activity.”