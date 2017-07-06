How Patti LaBelle’s Pie Career Has Changed Her Life: ‘I Feel Better Than I Did When I Was 30’

Throughout her life Patti LaBelle has cultivated two passions: singing—which has led to an iconic music career spanning more than five decades—and cooking, which has ushered in a new chapter for her.

Though she released her first cookbook in 1999, her culinary career hit the next level in 2015 when her Walmart sweet potato pies became an instant sensation, thanks in part to YouTuber James Wright Chanel’s viral ode to them.

“Whenever I’d make pies at home, people would just go crazy and would ask for more. So I said, ‘I know this is right, and I think we better do something with this idea,'” LaBelle tells PEOPLE in the latest issue, on newsstands now. “I expected them to do well because the taste is phenomenal, but I didn’t know that it would become what it is.”

She now has a wide variety of desserts available at Walmart, from pies to cobblers to cakes, and a new cookbook, Desserts LaBelle: Soulful Sweets to Sing About (which, yes, includes the famous sweet potato pie recipe). For LaBelle, this success has given her a rejuvenated spirit. “I feel better than I did when I was 30 or 40,” she says. “I’m singing better than I did back in the day. It’s just been wonderful.”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.