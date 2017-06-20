Pamela Anderson is adding restaurant owner to her resumé.

Starting on July 4, the former Baywatch star and longtime animal rights activist will be hosting an all-vegan pop-up restaurant in Ramatuelle in the South of France for 50 nights only.

Anderson announced the news about the restaurant, Le Table du Marcheé by Pamela, on her foundation’s website on Monday, and says the concept is “festive, glamorous and vegan.”

The menu, which she developed with chef Christophe Leroy, will feature a champagne bar and a variety of plant-based dishes, including a traditional tomato tartare with Goji berries, traditional Provençal “petits farcis” (stuffed vegetables), an asparagus risotto and a vegan burger.

Opening the restaurant is also an effort to release her rumored love interest, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is being held inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

“I am reaching out to Emmanuel Macron, and to his wife Brigitte Trogneux,” she writes in a tribute to Assange. “As a resident of France, my adopted home, I would like to meet with you and discuss Julian’s situation. I am opening a new vegan restaurant in France in July, and I would like to extend my invitation to the new President and his First Lady. Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian. France could display its strength, and so could you, if you give Julian asylum.”

The restaurant will be open every night starting at 6 p.m. and reservations can be made on their website.