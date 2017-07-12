Au revoir, Pamela Anderson‘s restaurant industry career.

The vegan activist has pulled out of the plant-based eatery La Table du Marche she opened in the south of France on July 4th, according to a journal post on her blog. “Due to circumstances out of my control, I have to remove my name from the collaboration with [chef] Christophe Leroy,” Anderson wrote.

Though she says she was excited about creating a “sexy vegan experience” for her customers, she claims the restaurant “did not meet expectations or agreements.” The former Baywatch star did not provide specific examples, merely citing “mistreatment of staff” and “complete lack of respect.”

In a previous blog post from just over a week ago on opening day, Anderson shared her excitement—and explained her motives behind the endeavor. “I hope that sharing this sexy experience will ignite hearts and minds to veganism,” she wrote, claiming that eating meat is “one of the leading causes of global warming” and “leads to impotency.”

Anderson had also formally invited French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux to the restaurant to discuss the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Though she wrote that she is “extremely disappointed in this missed opportunity,” Anderson vowed to “keep finding creative ways to help animals and vulnerable people all over the world.”