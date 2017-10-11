Padma Lakshmi Is Adorably ‘Twinning and Winning’ with Mini-Me Daughter Krishna

Padma Lakshmi‘s daughter Krishna Thea is (literally) a mirror image of her famous mother.

The longtime Top Chef host, 47, shared an adorable mother-daughter photo on Instagram Tuesday, along with the caption: “#TwinningAndWinning #CantStopWontStop.”

In the picture, Lakshmi and her 7-year-old mini-me match in black tops, maroon jeans and black cat ears as they gave each other a high-five and placed their hands on their hips.

In addition to inspiring her daughter’s fashion sense, the mother of one says she tries to lead by example when it comes to body image.

Largely due to wanting to be a good role model for her only child, Lakshmi changed her mindset about dieting.

“Every message I telegraph about food and our bodies is important. If I need a bigger dress, so be it,” she recently wrote in a column for The Hollywood Reporter. “That one day — or any day — on the red carpet isn’t nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn’t measure her worth by her dress size.”

Adding, “She’s noticed, and suddenly she’s told me and others in our circle, ‘I don’t want to eat because I’m watching my figure,’ or, ‘I weigh too much.’ Her comments stopped me dead in my tracks. Her words scared me. Language matters. We send signals to our daughters every day. And I am her first touchstone of femininity.”