The Most Amazingly-Insane Baseball Stadium Foods You Can Eat in Real Life

STREGA MEATBALL CONE
The Team: Boston Red Sox
Where to Eat It: Fenway Park, Massachusetts
Who wants ice cream when you can have something even more comforting? New to the ballpark, the Rina's meatball cone features crispy pizza dough stuffed with one of the pizzeria's famous meatballs, fresh ricotta cheese and topped with homemade pomodoro and a sprinkle of cheese — all for $12.50.
CHICKEN ENCHILADA DOG
The Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Where to Eat It: Chase Field, Arizona
Warning: you might need a fork and knife to eat this 18-inch creation. Chicken enchilada sausage is topped with queso blanco, enchilada sauce, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips on a talera hot dog roll.
DOUBLE THREAT BLOODY MARY
The Team: Minnesota Twins
Where to Eat It: Target Field, Minnesota
For $23, fans can enjoy both the Triple Sausage Sampler and the Bigger Better Burger Bloody Mary all in one. The skewers feature a bacon burger, cheese, olives, Kramarczuk’s bratwurst, Polish sausage and andouille sausage. Game day just got serious.
TATER TOT CHOP
The Team: Atlanta Braves
Where to Eat It: Turner Field, Georgia
What do you call a $16 dish consisting of bacon, melted cheese and jalapenos sandwiched between two tater tot waffles? "Freaking awesome," according to unofficial taste-testers.
CHICKEN & DONUT SKEWER
The Team: Texas Rangers
Where to Eat It: Globe Life Park, Texas
This is not your average kebab. The 12-in. skewer is made up of alternating fresh doughnut holes and fried chicken, and then drizzled with a sweet and spicy buffalo honey sauce – all for $12.
A 9-PATTY BURGER
The Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Where to Eat It: Citizens Bank Park, Pennsylvania
Just when you thought burgers were getting boring, the Phillies decide to throw you a curveball. This masterpiece of meat from Wayback Burgers stacks nine beff patties between a barely-there bun. Weighing in at over 2000 calories, this "Triple Triple" burger may just make the 7th inning stretch all about your digestion.
DEEP FRIED NACHOS
The Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Where To Eat It: Miller Park, Wisconsin
To call this monstrosity a "nacho" is pushing it, but what the Milwaukee Brewers have created is nothing short of genius. One-handed nachos were just a pipe dream before this deep-fried pocket of taco meat, covered in crushed Doritos, then slathered with nacho cheese and sour cream and stuck onto a stick came onto the scene.
CHICKEN-FRIED BACON ON A STICK
The Team: Texas Rangers
Where To Eat It: Rangers Ballpark, Arlington, TX
When in the South, it's always appropriate to assume that anything can and will be deep fried. The Rangers have pushed the boundaries of game-appropriate foods with their newest frankenstein of snackage: chicken-fried bacon on a stick.
KRISPY KREME DONUT DOG
The Team: Wilmington BlueRocks (Minor League)
Where To Eat It: Frawley Stadium, Delaware
The MLB is just not ready for this. The BlueRocks created a mash up of hot dog and Krispy Kreme donut. A pretty straight-forward salty-sweet combo, but if you have a more sophisticated palate, you can opt for raspberry jelly and chunks of bacon.
CRAB MAC 'N' CHEESE DOG
The Team: Baltimore Orioles
Where To Eat It: Oriole Park, Maryland
Because Maryland does crab, and does it right. Mac 'n' cheese is a suitable enough topping for a hot dog, but then lump crab is added on top. It's like a crab roll on steroids, because it is a baseball game after all.
3LB SUNDAE
The Team: Chicago White Sox
Where To Eat It: U.S. Cellular Field, Illinois
Isn't eating ice cream out of a batting helmet on everyone's bucket list? Twelve scoops of ice cream, bananas, three different sauces, plus whipped cream and cherries. Top it all off with a cold beer for a perfect summer treat that will make you never want to eat ice cream again.