The Most Amazingly-Insane Baseball Stadium Foods You Can Eat in Real Life

The Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Where To Eat It: Miller Park, Wisconsin

To call this monstrosity a "nacho" is pushing it, but what the Milwaukee Brewers have created is nothing short of genius. One-handed nachos were just a pipe dream before this deep-fried pocket of taco meat, covered in crushed Doritos, then slathered with nacho cheese and sour cream and stuck onto a stick came onto the scene.