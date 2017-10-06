A Toast to Sassenach! New Outlander-Themed Wines Are Here—Get Your First Look

Just in time for what appear to be several emotionally-charged episodes, there’s a new Outlander-themed wine collection to complement your favorite Sunday night TV date.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and wine retailer Lot18 are teaming up to distribute a limited-edition Outlander wine collection—based characters Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall—and PEOPLE got the exclusive first look at the three new Claire-themed labels, all inspired by the character’s most well-known nicknames.

The three varietals (labels below) include “Sassenach,” a rosé, “La Dame Blanche,” a pays d’oc viognier, and “Mo Nighean Donn,” a pinot noir. We’re already dreaming up the perfect Highland-themed food pairings to go along with these blends.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

And for those who might be wondering about a Jamie-themed set, yes, it exists! Head over to EW.com to get a sneak peek at the labels for A. Malcolm, Red Jamie (naturally), and Mac Dubh.

The new collection will be available for purchase at www.lot18.com/Outlander on Monday Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. ET/9am PT — but only while supplies last, so plan your celebratory purchases accordingly.