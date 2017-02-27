See What the Stars Ate Before, During and After the Oscars
JESSICA BIEL
Before putting on her golden KaufmanFranco gown, the actress took a bite of a quinoa salad while in the makeup chair.
LAURA DERN
Pre-show prep for the Big Little Lies star meant doughnuts, fruit, pressed juices and Farmshop sandwiches.
GIULIANA RANCIC
"But first….food!" the E! host captioned a photo of her room service spread before taking her place on the red carpet to greet all the stars.
RYAN SEACREST
Where was the "best place to watch the Oscars" for the E! host? Inside chef Wolfgang Puck's kitchen, of course, as he prepped the food for the highly anticipated Governors Ball after-party feast.
SKY CANDY: PHASE 1
Once the stars took their seats and the first few awards were handed out, the show's host Jimmy Kimmel delivered on the newly traditional food gag by dropping candy-filled parachutes on the audience.
SKY CANDY: PHASE 2
The stunt turned out to be a reoccurring theme—first Red Vines and Junior Mints rained down, exciting stars like Pharrell Williams, and then a few speeches later, 8-year-old Lion star Sunny Pawar commanded Lemonheads and Mike and Ikes to fall from the sky.
COOKIES & DOUGHNUTS!
The final, “more substantial" delivery brought sweet treats for A-listers to fight over. Octavia Spencer snagged one of the bags, prompting her Hidden Figures costar Taraji P. Henson to peek over her shoulder begging her to share.
MAE MARGARET WHITMAN
The actress chowed down on a stacked sub sandwich as she watched the festivities from home. "Me on my way to the Oscars," she joked on Instagram.
JESSICA BIEL & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Once the show ended, it was see ya, quinoa and hello, French fries. Luckily, Biel had her "baby daddy" to hold her cape while she snacked.
SPENCER PRATT
The former Hills villian and emerging food star delivered hilarious commentary on Snapchat while watching the red carpet entrances and sipping on wine straight from the bottle.
LISA VANDERPUMP
What a good host! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star kept her Oscar viewing-party guests happy with plenty of bite-sized "choices."
KARLIE KLOSS
The model gave her Facebook fans a 360-degree view of her post-Oscars binge filled with hummus, tartare, burgers and French fries she dipped so elegantly in ketchup.
ELIZABETH BANKS
"Taking care of us," Banks captioned her banana split.
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
It's not an award show unless the stars head to In-N-Out afterwards. "And it's over! #oscarweekend !! my treat," wrote the Quantico star.
THOMAS KELLER
To honor the night's winners and nominees, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party chef whipped up personalized chocolates.
LL COOL J
The rapper got his fill of fun with red wine at the star-studded after party.
JESSICA ALBA, GABRIELLE UNION & OLIVIA MUNN
The gorgeous trio took a break from dancing and kicked their feet up with festive drinks in hand.
LOUISE ROE
The fashion guru started her day with a casual outfit and a big cup of joe.
