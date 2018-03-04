Host Jimmy Kimmel Kicks Off Oscar Sunday By Crafting a Special Pancake Creation for His Daughter

Jimmy Kimmel is never too busy to whip up some pancake art for his daughter!

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star — who returns to host the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday night — kicked off Oscar morning by making his 3½-year-old daughter Jane a pancake that looked just like Sesame Street’s Oscar the Grouch (a cute nod to his big gig).

“Happy Oscar Sunday! #pancakes,” he captioned the snapshot of his latest culinary masterpiece, as Jane prepared to feast on her father’s handiwork.

But while Jane can’t get enough of her dad’s pancakes, there is one member of his family who’s not the biggest fan — his wife Molly McNearney.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

In a hilarious essay for the Washington Post published on Thursday, the 39-year-old Jimmy Kimmel Live! co-headwriter explained how annoying it can be to have such a creative and over-achieving husband.

“I wake tired and guilt-ridden and resigned to sluggishly pouring my toddler a bowl of Cheerios, and magically, Dad marches down the stairs to make pancakes. That would make a mother happy, right? It does. The first half-dozen times,” she said, before adding, “Now I feel inadequate.”

RELATED: Molly McNearney Says Her ‘Annoying’ Husband Jimmy Kimmel’s Creative Pancakes Make Her ‘Feel Inadequate’

Kimmel, 50, who first began making pancakes for his family last year, quickly started getting more creative until he was able to craft edible, detail-filled cartoon characters — without even using a stencil.

“Being a mother is hard enough,” McNearney continued. “Pancake artist is NOT in the job description.”

Dear @TheEllenShow , I made my daughter #Dory pancakes to celebrate seeing you today pic.twitter.com/tXnM0aRXg4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 23, 2017

And while Kimmel has been busy honing his monologue and prepping to play to the star-studded crowd on Sunday, he knows the success of the Academy Awards isn’t what really matters at the end of the day.

“The truth is it’s just a television show,” he told PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“It’s not that I’m not going to work as hard as I possibly can, but the next day my son Billy isn’t going to care whether the show was funny or not. He just wants me to throw him up in the air because he loves it.”

Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram

“The reality of it is that if the Oscars end at 9 p.m., within 12 hours I will be wiping poop off my son’s butt,” he added. “Hopefully I will have had time to change out of my tux.”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.