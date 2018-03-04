Snack Attack! Giuliana Rancic Spills Chocolate Oscar on Her Dress During E!'s Red Carpet Show

Giuliana Rancic‘s night is off to a sweet start.

The longtime E! News personality returned to host the network’s pre-Oscars red carpet show for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday — but things got a little sticky during a segment with chef Wolfgang Puck, who has been responsible for feeding the stars at the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars celebration, for over 20 years.

As Puck, 68, was running down his menu for the night, he offered Rancic, 43, one of his famous chocolate Oscar statuettes — which were filled with passion fruit chocolate, to Rancic’s surprise. After she took a bite, a small piece snapped off and fell down the front of her stunning cream-colored gown.

Of course, Rancic took it all in stride and laughed the moment off. (Luckily, it didn’t stain!)

Wolfgang Puck (left) and Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic at the 90th Annual Academy Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Among the highlights of the Governors Ball menu this year are a 2,600 lb. sculpted ice raw bar, 300 lbs. of Miyazaki wagyu beef, 15 kg. of caviar, 20 gallons of house-made gelato — and of course, 7,170 chocolate Oscars.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.