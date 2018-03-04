Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's 'Canceled Oscars Sunday,' Offers Up Dress in Search for Taco Truck

Chrissy Teigen will do anything to track down a taco truck!

Hours before the start of the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, Teigen — who’s six months pregnant with her and John Legend‘s second child — joked that she would be willing to give up her red carpet gown for the evening in exchange for help finding a very special taco truck.

“I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious,” the 32-year-old model and cookbook author wrote on social media, referencing Momofuku chef David Chang’s new Netflix series.

“Does [sic] anyone around 6 months pregnant need a dress,” she joked.

I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious. does anyone around 6 months pregnant need a dress — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

A Twitter user who didn’t seem to be a fan of the taco truck replied to Teigen’s message, saying that even though his wife is seven months pregnant, he was “sure she’d be totally in on the taco truck [hunt].”

“She is probably the same size as me at 7 or 8 haha,” Teigen responded.

she is probably the same size as me at 7 or 8 haha — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

Luckily for Teigen, she didn’t have to wait long before she tracked down the tasty tacos she was looking for.

“FOOD AND WINE to the rescue!! taco truck is mariscos jalisco #2,” she wrote, before inviting the company to “come to my home tonight for an hour.”

“I will pay anything for your tacos,” she added.

FOOD AND WINE to the rescue!! taco truck is mariscos jalisco #2 https://t.co/rm9XlqXeli must find their twitter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

@MariscosJalisco please help me please come to my home tonight for an hour, I will pay anything for your tacos. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

And while Teigen was only joking about giving away her Oscars dress, there is one celebrity who revealed they wished they could have taken the model up on her offer — Lisa Rinna.

“Ok last minute we are going to the @eltonofficial #Oscar party I wish I could wear @chrissyteigen dress. I need one ASAP,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on social media.

But as Teigen pointed out, the dress would be far too big for the 54-year-old to wear.

“You need like, 3 more Lisa Rinna’s to fit inside it lol” she replied.

you need like, 3 more Lisa rinna's to fit inside it lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

Teigen’s taco truck hunt comes just one day after the model and cookbook author gave fans their first look at her soon-to-be-born son.

“Hello I’m a bebe boy kinda,” the 32-year-old captioned the sweet ultrasound photo.

hello I’m a bebe boy kinda pic.twitter.com/XQp1egUvKo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2018

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.