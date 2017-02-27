Jimmy Kimmel Drops Candy-Filled Parachutes on the Oscars Audience

Well, we knew it was coming: The newly traditional handing-out-food portion of the Oscars.

Host Jimmy Kimmel followed in the footsteps of predecessors like Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Rock, bestowing treats upon the star-studded audience. An hour into the ceremony, Kimmel asked: “How are you guys holding up? Are you hungry?”

“This is a show about the movies and you really can’t have movies without candy. It’s un-American really,” he continued. “Close your eyes and wish very hard.” And, like magic, white parachutes descended from above, carrying bags filled with Red Vines and Junior Mints. “Don’t hurt each other. Take it and enjoy.”

Stars like Pharrell and Taraji P. Henson wasted no time getting their hands on the candy, and BFFs Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps were chowing down together immediately after the parachutes came down. Eight-year-old Lion star Sunny Pawar was also playing with the bag and tossing it in the air.

Treating the audience to a quick bite has become something of a recurring bit at awards shows recently, beginning when Ellen treated the stars to pizza at the 2014 Oscars. Since then we’ve seen everything from PB&Js to Girl Scout cookies to McDonald’s french fries.

All we know is we really, really hope Emma Stone did not get Red Vines in her bag—she is not a fan.