Cookies and Doughnuts! Jimmy Kimmel Makes It Rain Carbs at the Oscars

The 2017 Oscars have turned into quite a delicious affair.

After Jimmy Kimmel dropped Red Vines and Junior Mints upon the Oscars audience, he later enlisted in the help of 8-year-old Lion star Sunny Pawar to command more candy down to the stars—but this time it was Lemonheads and Mike and Ikes.

Shortly thereafter, there was—you guessed it—another special delivery, this time filled with something “more substantial:” cookies and doughnuts. (Honestly, the velocity of those cookies seemed pretty aggressive.)

Octavia Spencer snagged one of the bags, with her Hidden Figures costar Taraji P. Henson peeking over her shoulder and seemingly mouthing the words: “Are you sharing?”

Our eyes on the ground at the ceremony also noted that Best Actor winner Casey Affleck handed his sweet treats over to Salma Hayek, while David Oyelowo scarfed his down immediately.

We just hope they haven’t spoiled their appetite for all the lobster, caviar and gold-dusted popcorn they have waiting for them at Wolfgang Puck’s Governors Ball after the show.

