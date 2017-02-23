10 Party-Perfect Recipes to Help You Snack Like a Star on Oscar Night

From chocolate popcorn to whiskey cheese fondue, you’ll be satisfied all night while watching the biggest award show of the year

By @jessfect

SWEET PEA & BACON CROSTINI 

Wolfgang Puck's pureed ricotta cheese and green pea spread will be the biggest winner of the night, especially after you top each baguette with crisp pieces of bacon. Get the recipe HERE.

SALTED CARAMEL & CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT POPCORN 

Swap out your plain buttered popcorn for Scarlett Johansson's favorite "sweet and salty" snack from her gourmet shop, Yummy Pop. Get the recipe HERE

WHISKEY-CHEESE FONDUE

This gooey dip, which features two different types of cheeses and a splash of whiskey, will keep you busy dipping all night. Get the recipe HERE

BAKED RANCH CHICKEN

Katie Lee puts a twist on classic chicken nuggets by coating them in homemade ranch seasoning and salted popped popcorn. Get the recipe HERE

PIZZA WITH RICOTTA, ARUGULA AND GRAPES

Tiffani Thiessen's six-ingredient pizza makes for a fresh option that you can throw together in minutes. Get the recipe HERE.

MOZZARELLA & WHITE CHEDDAR GRILLED CHEESE 

This grilled cheese is next level thanks to sourdough bread and a mouthwatering fig jam and honey spread. Get the recipe HERE.

RED VELVET WHOOPIE PIES

Who cares if your favorite actress doesn't win the night's big award? You've got this sweet treat to bring a smile to your face. Get the recipe HERE.

BEEF WELLINGTON SLIDERS 

Step up your party game and impress your friends with these meaty open-faced sandwiches. Get the recipe HERE.

PIMIENTO CHEESE DIP

Made with five diferent types of cheese, you might just want to eat this dip with a spoon. Get the recipe HERE.

LIME CREAM TRIFLE 

Layered with pound cake, a creamy lime sauce and whipped cream, you'll be glad you're in sweatpants while eating this creation from Marcela Valladolid, and not walking the red carpet. Get the recipe HERE.

