Oscar Gowns That Will Get Your Tummy Grumbling
We’re always thinking about food — even while watching the Academy Awards
By People Staff
RUTH NEGGA
The rouge shade of the Loving actress' custom Valentino Haute Couture gown had us thinking of Angie Dudley's picture perfect red velvet whoopie pies.
Get the Recipe: Red Velvet Whoopie Pies
EMMA ROBERTS
Sweet and simple! The Scream Queens star's black and white vintage Armani Privé gown and swipe of red lipstick is easy elegance just like these chocolate and almond dipped strawberries.
Get the Recipe: Rocco DiSpirito’s Chocolate & Almond Dipped Strawberries
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Hot, hot, hot! That’s what we thought when we saw tomato red Dior Haute Couture peplum gown that she wore to the Oscar’s in 2014 and topped off with a backwards necklace. What better to pair with her spicy dress than a Red Bell Pepper Infused Rum vegetable cocktail?
Get the Recipe: Red Bell Pepper Infused Rum
GABOUREY SIDIBE
Va-va-voom! Nothing makes us happier than some bright colors on the red carpet like Sidibe’s fuchsia Theia gown with an intricate 3-D pattern from the 2014 Oscars. All she needs is a purple passion sipper – in the form of a Pomegranate Sex on the Beach. It’s all about being bright and beautiful!
Get the Recipe: Pomegranate Cocktail
JULIANNE MOORE
One look at Moore's 2003 silk gown by Tom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche, and we started dreaming about produce – specifically, Giuliana and Bill Rancic’s leafy spinach salad. Farmer’s market, anyone?
Get the Recipe: Rancic Salad
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY
Excuse us if we try to take a bite out of burgundy one-shoulder gown (designed by Vera Wang in 2006), a delicious reminder of Matt Damon s beef satay skewers with red wine-Dijon-soy dipping sauce. It has lots of flavor with a little kick, says Damon of the sauce. Or wait, is he referring to the dress?
Get the Recipe: Beef Satay Skewers
SANDRA BULLOCK
Let’s make a toast to fierce red Vera Wang gown she wore to the 2011 Oscars. Its bold hue makes us thirsty for another garnet attention-grabber: Red Hots Punch. If there were a Best Punch category, this spicy sip would be a winner!
Get the Recipe: Red Hots Punch
JULIA ROBERTS
The old-school black velvet-and-satin gown with white piping, from Valentino’s 1982 collection, was a yummy reminder that retro can be fabulous – just like these whoopie pies.
Get the Recipe: Whoopie Pies
HALLE BERRY
It’s not often that we get to compare a celeb with mulled wine. (But if the drink fits ) burgundy gown with floral details that Elie Saab created for her appearance at the 2002 Oscars looks like it was inspired by glogg, a traditional Swedish libation Marcus Samuelsson created. Cheers to fashion that’s in good taste!
Get the Recipe: Glogg
MICHELLE WILLIAMS
There’s nothing corny about s pleated marigold dress designed by Vera Wang for the 2006 awards. But the vivid color, a brave choice to wear on the red carpet at the time, matches Gabriele Corcos s corn muffins perfectly. The chef made an unexpected choice too: He ditched butter for olive oil. And like the actress’s gown, the result was deliciously memorable.
Get the Recipe: Corn Muffins
ZOE SALDANA
This dress is ripe for the picking! With its light-to-dark layers of grape hues, voluminous tulle gown from the Givenchy Haute Couture 2010 collection by Riccardo Tisci makes us crave Jamie Oliver s colorful yogurt pops.
Get the Recipe: Yogurt Pops
RENEE ZELLWEGER
We love ‘s 2001 canary column by Jean Desses for its spectacular shade and exquisite draping; mostly, though, we love it for reminding us that it’s been a while since we whipped up mac ‘n’ cheese.
Get the Recipe: Mac ‘n’ Cheese
GWYNETH PALTROW
Talk about having a presidential pedigree! was attracted to this white cape dress by Tom Ford, which she wore to the 2012 Academy Awards, because it reminded her of Jacqueline Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural ball gown. This toasted marshmallow shake by Spike Mendelsohn of Good Stuff Eatery in Washington, D.C., was created for President Obama’s 2009 inauguration. Both get our vote!
Get the Recipe: Toasted Marshmallow
CHARLIZE THERON
We found confidence refreshing, walking the 2000 Oscars red carpet in a plunging Vera Wang dress in bright tangerine. If the star wants a drink to match that stunning number, she could whip up ‘s agua fresco. Way to make H2O interesting!
Get the Recipe: Agua Fresca
BETTE MIDLER
Midler’s Reem Acra embroidered gown in 2014 was one for the ages – timeless, fashion-forward and eye-catching. The intricate red design over white tulle has us craving some Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies. Just like Middler’s dress, it’s a fresh take on a timeless cookie.
Get the Recipe: Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies
