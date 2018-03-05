Jimmy Kimmel Packed Lunch Boxes Full of Chips and Candy for Every Guest at the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel never lets an awards show crowd go hungry.

The 2018 Academy Awards host surprised the star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with lunch boxes full of potato chips, gummy bears, Listerine strips and KIND granola bars Sunday night during the three-hour ceremony.

“This is really long show,” Kimmel, 50, said during his opening monologue, joking that whoever gave the shortest acceptance speech would receive a jet ski. “I will be timing you. I have a stopwatch.”

“It would be right to make you sit through this without snacks,” a note inside the boxes read, adding: “Please don’t throw them at me.” Additionally, a donation to the L.A. Regional Food Bank was made for each box.

Last year, Kimmel dropped parachutes filled with cookies, doughnuts and candy, including Red Vines and Junior Mints, from the ceiling of the theater. Justin Timberlake reveled in receiving the sweet treats, and Taraji P. Henson asked her Hidden Figures costar Octavia Spencer to share the bag she snagged.

In 2014, then-Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres set the bar for awards-night snacks by ordering pizza for the crowd. Harrison Ford, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep all grabbed a slice. DeGeneres even helped distribute the ‘za with the help of a delivery man.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.