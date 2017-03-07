Watch These Drones Dunk Oreos in Milk from the Height of the Statue of Liberty

Why use your hand to dunk an Oreo in milk when you can use a drone?

After former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal completed the Oreo Dunk Challenge by dunking an cookie with his mind, they wanted to go even bigger. And big, they went.

Pilots flew five drones dressed like oversized Oreos over a barge in New York City where thousands of cups filled with milk were lined up and ready for the cookies to be dunked. Some of the Oreos were dropped from the height of the Statue of Liberty — which clocks in at 305 ft. — making it Oreo’s “most unprecedented dunk yet.”

RELATED: We Tasted (and Graded) Every Crazy New Oreo Flavor

RELATED VIDEO: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

But dunking cookies in milk isn’t the only thing Oreo is using drones for. They’ll also randomly select winners from the #OreoDunkSweepstakes, which will grant five people a VIP trip to a Celebrity Dunking Event in N.Y.C. or Los Angeles, plus $2,000 in cash.

Enter for your chance to win now through April 30.