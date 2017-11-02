Food
The Coolest Kitchen Tools and Yummiest Food Gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things
Oprah Winfrey is back with her much-anticipated gift guide filled with over 100 items ranging from home décor to her favorite workout leggings and scrumptious edible gifts. Here we rounded up the best of the bunch for the foodie in your life.
LSA International Shot Serving Set & Oak Paddle
"This very elegant serving set consists of 12 shot glasses and an ice bucket nestled in a solid oak paddle," says Winfrey. "A perfect excuse to throw a party."
$185; amazon.com
Gourmia Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker
"We have a winner! In goes the frozen fruit, out comes silky sorbet. Did I mention that frozen berries and bananas equal zero Weight Watchers points, that the price is amazing, and that I make a soft-serve treat every night?"
$49.99; amazon.com
The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Set
"Spoiler alert, Beyoncé: Your present's been selected," she says. "These seven hot sauces range from mild to uh-oh, so naturally they're designed to look like sticks of dynamite."
$34.99; amazon.com
Fleischer & Wolf Seville Series Cookware Set
"I used to have copper pots hanging in my kitchen, but the thought of the cleanup kept me from actually using them. These are lined in easy-to-wash stainless steel—dinner party, here we come!"
$399.95; amazon.com
The Model Bakery English Muffin Set
"I've given away hundreds of these crunchy yet fluffy artisanal English muffins from Napa just to say 'happy Sunday.' I travel with them and even brought a batch to the set of A Wrinkle in Time."
$35; amazon.com
Clif Family Kitchen Seasonal Preserves Trio
"These three seasonal preserves are the most outstanding trio since Destiny's Child. I’ve been enjoying the pluot with lavender and peach all year, and I’m so excited to try the strawberry with lavender."
$36; amazon.com
BakerStone Original Pizza Oven Box Kit
Winfrey loves this 4-piece set because it "turns your outdoor grill into a gourmet pizza oven," she says. "It's also perfetto for the foodie in your life."
$149.99; amazon.com
Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus
"I heat up milk and then reach for my frother every morning, but it turns out you can do both with one machine: this beautifully designed espresso maker in brushed stainless steel. The frothing system makes it easy to do foam art, if you're so inclined.”
$599.95; amazon.com
Katz's Delicatessen 3 Course Dinner for 4
"Want to be popular this Hanukkah? The famous Katz's Deli will ship matzo ball soup, pastrami, corned beef, mustard, rye bread, knishes, pickles, and chocolate or cinnamon babka to your chosen people. And oy vey, is it good!"
$125; amazon.com
Sabatino Truffles Seasoning Collection
"I took the truffle and rosemary sea salt out of my bag at a restaurant, and the waiter asked, 'You travel with that?' I said, 'Do you have it here?' It wouldn’t be Favorite Things without truffles!"
$55; amazon.com
Ninja Intelli-Sense Kitchen System with Auto-Spiralizer
"Imagine a single appliance that transforms into four, with 12 Smart Programs that help you create everything from salad dressings and smoothies to chopped fruits and spiralized veggie pasta. Miracles do happen!"
$269; amazon.com
Mount Mansfield Maple Organic Pure Vermont Maple Syrup In Old-Fashioned One Liter
"Bring this beautifully packaged organic pure Vermont maple syrup to your holiday dinner. It looks like a classy bottle of wine—but tastes much better with pancakes."
$30; amazon.com
Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer
"A toaster oven that bakes, broils, toasts, and has a built-in air fryer? What else can you ask for?"
$159.99; amazon.com
Honey-Can-Do Glass Herb Preserver
"Herbs were not my friend. Oh, I could grow them, but they always went yucky in the fridge. Those days are over! This clever preserver keeps things miraculously fresh for up to two weeks. Just don't forget to present it with a bundle of flavorful greens."
$20; amazon.com
Maman's Holiday Trio Cookie Gift Box
"If any kids you know are planning to leave cookies for Santa, I promise he and the reindeer will be thrilled to nibble on this delicious assortment of nutty chocolate chip, white chocolate candy cane pretzel, and gingerbread oatmeal raisin."
$65; amazon.com