Even Oprah Winfrey Has to Spell Her Name to Starbucks' Often Inventive Baristas

If you’re as well-known as Oprah Winfrey, you’d think it’d be safe to assume you’d never be questioned on how to spell your name, but the media mogul says that is not the case.

The Wrinkle in Time star recently sat down with her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling and opened up to E! News about the “normal people” things they still do on a regular basis.

Although Winfrey can’t remember the last time she pumped her own gas (Kaling also admitted she doesn’t do this herself), the 64-year-old says she will still get her own coffee.

“Can you imagine writing ‘Oprah’ on a coffee cup?” Kaling asked, which prompted Winfrey to recall the last time she placed an order. “Oh my god, I just went two days ago and the woman said, ‘Name?’ and I said, ‘Oprah,’ and she said, ‘How do you spell that?'”

The revelation sent the trio into laughter, but Winfrey wasn’t the only one on the couch who struggled to get her name spelled correctly at the chain. Witherspoon also experienced what has become known as a Starbucks tradition.

“Figuring out my Starbucks name,” joked the Big Little Lies actress last month when she found “Greece” written on the side of her cup. “#ItsReeseNotGreece,” she added.

A Wrinkle in Time is in theaters March 9.