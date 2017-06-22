Pinkberry Threw Oprah Winfrey a Party After They Discontinued Her Favorite Flavor

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Everybody gets a lemon!

Oprah Winfrey wasn’t too happy when she learned Pinkberry had discontinued her favorite flavor, lemon. But being Oprah Winfrey, a single tweet was enough to bring it back.

In May, the 63-year-old media mogul tweeted at the popular frozen yogurt eatery, asking why she could no longer get lemon at her local Pinkberry location.

“Can this be true???” she asked. “You’ve STOPPED making lemon? That’s what I was just told at my local Pinkberry. WHY?”

@Pinkberry can this be true???😩You've STOPPED making Lemon🍋. That's what I was just told at my local Pinkberry. WHY? — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 2, 2017

Pinkberry was quick to respond, confirming the flavor had been discontinued but assuring her that a special lemon deliver would be coming her way.

On Tuesday, they finally fulfilled their promise — throwing Winfrey a Queen Sugar-themed party for her and her OWN team and announcing that the lemon flavor would be returning.

Celebrating Sugar with my @owntv team. A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

“As you all know, there was Pinkberrygate a while back,” Winfrey explained in a video posted to Instagram about the event. “There was no lemon Pinkberry at my local Pinkberry dealership. And Jessica [a rep from Pinkberry] heard about that and has now created a Pinkberry party to make up for that — I thank you so much Pinkberry!”

Winfrey was told in the video that Lemon was a limited time flavor offer for spring, but it would be returning full-time “at your local neighborhood Pinkberry.”

“We want spring all the time,” Winfrey says before dancing with excitement at the news.

#gimmesugar A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

The event has a special tie-in for Queen Sugar, the drama Winfrey executive produces that airs Wednesdays on OWN. Pinkberry created a Queen Sugar-themed topping for the party — mixing their Meyer Lemon frozen yogurt with a brown sugar cinnamon crumble.

“This is when you know you’ve made it in life — when Pinkberry does a Queen Sugar swirl,” Winfrey said.