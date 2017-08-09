Oprah Winfrey Launches a Comfort Food Line with a Healthy Twist: ‘People Don’t Want to Be on a Diet’

Oprah Winfrey is officially in the food business.

The media mogul is launching O, That’s Good!, a line of health-conscious, heat-and-eat foods in collaboration with Kraft Heinz, the star tells PEOPLE exclusively in the new issue, on stands Friday. The comfort food collection includes four refrigerated side dishes and four refrigerated soups—all with a nutritious “twist.” The initial offering is Original Mashed Potatoes and Garlic Mashed Potatoes (both with added mashed cauliflower), Three Cheese Pasta (with added butternut squash), Creamy Parmesan Pasta (with added white beans), Broccoli Cheddar Soup (with added butternut squash), Creamy Tomato Basil Soup (with added celery and carrots), Baked Potato Soup (with added cauliflower) and Creamy Butternut Squash Soup (with added pureed sweet potatoes and carrots).

“I’ve been asked over the years to do anything you can imagine to attach my name to it to,” Winfrey, 63, tells PEOPLE. “I have always just wanted to stay in my lane and to do what was organic for me, authentic and natural. Food would be it.”

The company, she says, won her over with its desire to bring variety and wellness to the refrigerated food aisle. “They mentioned the idea of making nutritious food accessible to a lot of communities that do not have that option,” she says. “And that is what intrigued me.” The soups will retail at supermarkets for $4.99 each, and sides for $4.49 each.

Winfrey, a self-proclaimed food lover, was involved with the development and testing process from the beginning, including doing multiple tastings with the team to create recipes that felt true to her own diet.

“The twist on the cauliflower mashed potatoes, which is really what sparked this whole thing, is me sitting at the table in my own house and whipping up some cauliflowers,” the Wrinkle in Time star says. “And I was thinking, gosh, this really isn’t mashed potatoes. But what if you actually used only a portion of the mashed potatoes and added the cauliflower? Then you would have a substantive potato-cauli dish. I’ve eaten more cauliflower and potatoes then you can imagine trying to get the exact right summation of cauliflower to potatoes. I think we did it.”

The O, That’s Good! line—which got its name from Winfrey’s reaction to the winning recipes—will begin appearing in grocery stores in early August and will be available nationally by October. “I love soup,” she raves. “I associate it with warmth and love, so I have soup almost everyday.”

One thing Winfrey knows most people don’t love: counting calories, which is why the Weight Watchers spokeswoman chose to skip collaborating with the company for her line of veggie-infused comfort foods.

“We’re not calling it diet food because people don’t want to be on a diet,” Winfrey explains. “We’re not putting points on [the packaging] so that people can’t say, ‘What if I’m not on that program?’ It’s just a step in the direction of getting folks to eat better.”

The star jokes that with her newfound food experience, she’ll expand on one element of her Weight Watchers partnership. “The next thing you know I’ll be staring a bread company,” Winfrey says, referencing her public declarations about loving bread. “Only kidding, but if I could start a bread company I would. I haven’t figured out because bread doesn’t ship well. You can’t get it to last without putting a lot of preservatives in it. So it’s important to me stuff be as desirable and fresh as possible.”

