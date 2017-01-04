Watch Oprah Winfrey Make a ‘Sexy Breakfast’ for Stephen Colbert

Oprah Winfrey turned up the heat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night with her “sexy breakfast.”

The media mogul got an assist from Colbert in whipping up one of her favorite breakfast recipes — scrambled eggs with hot salsa and avocado — from her new cookbook, Food, Health and Happiness.

“What makes it sexy? Do you eat naked in front of a full length mirror?” joked the late-night host. “Because I’ve done that.”

Apparently the sexiness has nothing to do with what you’re wearing — or not wearing — while eating it. The Weight Watchers shareholder, who lost 42.5 lbs. on the program, adds a spicy salsa comprised of serrano chiles, jalapeño chiles, onion, garlic and tomatoes, before topping the whole thing with her favorite indulgence (aside from bread, of course): truffles.

WATCH THIS: How to Poach Your Eggs in the Microwave

For more celebrity food news, follow People Food on Facebook.

“Truffle zest, is that only for billionaires?” asks Colbert. “Do you just rub this under your arms in the morning?” (It actually only costs around $14.)

Colbert found the whole dish so “extremely sexy” that he wanted to eat it for every meal of the day. But Winfrey wouldn’t let him get away with that.

“I want you to have some pasta for dinner, or if you want tacos or something or fish, a big salad. I don’t want you to just eat one thing,” she says of those looking to try out the point-based system. “You’re gonna balance, you’re gonna have a great time, you’re gonna eat the foods you love.”