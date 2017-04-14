Oprah’s ‘Greatest Extravagance’? Flying in Her Favorite English Muffins from Napa

We all have our food vices, and Oprah Winfrey is no exception.

The cookbook author, who still reveals her Favorite Things every holiday season, admitted she likes to get a special delivery of this carb-filled treat that made her list last year.

“My greatest extravagance is flying in English muffins from Napa Valley,” Winfrey told PEOPLE during The Jess Cagle Interview. “There’s a specific English muffin made by these two women at this wonderful bakery in Napa Valley. I know it’s not a good carbon footprint to fly in your English muffins but…”

The muffins are from The Model Bakery and cost $40 for a dozen and a jar of preserves.

RELATED: Eat Like a Star with These Celebrity-Owned Meal Delivery Kits

“I don’t have to tell you all how much I love bread. These English muffins are my current carb of choice: crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and scrumptious all over—especially when slathered with the amazing Clif Family preserves that are included,” Winfrey said when she included them on her list.

She also revealed another “greatest extravagance”: her hand-carved onyx bathtub.

Watch the full Jess Cagle Interview with Winfrey on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network.