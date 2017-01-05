Get Oprah’s Turkey Burger Recipe — Considered by Gayle to Be the ‘All-Time Best’

Burgers are best shared with friends, as foodie and newly minted cookbook author Oprah Winfrey sees it.

“My friend Gayle [King] is always on a quest for the all-time best burger, and this version is at the top of her list,” Winfrey says of the pretzel turkey burger recipe featured in her new cookbook Food, Health and Happiness, and in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

The Weight Watchers shareholder is testament to the idea that eating healthy does not mean skimping on her favorites, losing 42.5 pounds in 2016 (without giving up bread, of course.)

For easy preparation, Winfrey suggests using a Microplane to quickly grate the garlic, which she also uses for shaving hard cheeses. It “grates it so fine and airy that a little goes a long way!,” she says.

Oprah Winfrey’s Pretzel Turkey Burger

Serves 4

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tbsp. mango chutney

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. curry powder

½ tsp. chipotle chili powder

2 garlic cloves, grated

½ Gala apple, coarsely chopped

1 scallion, coarsely chopped

1½ lbs. ground dark-meat turkey

1 tsp. canola oil

4 pretzel buns, toasted

1. Process cilantro, mango chutney, soy sauce, salt, curry powder, chipotle chili powder, garlic, apple and scallion in a food processor until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to scrape sides as needed.

2. Combine apple mixture and turkey in a large bowl, and mix with hands until thoroughly combined. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions, and form each into a loose ball. Pat balls lightly to flatten into ¾-inch-thick patties. Let patties stand at room temperature until they have lost their chill, 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Heat a large, heavy skillet, preferably cast-iron, over medium. Add oil, and swirl to coat; add patties. Cook until browned on both sides and a thermometer inserted in center of each patty registers 165°, about 6 minutes per side. Remove from skillet, and serve on pretzel buns with your choice of toppings and condiments.

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes