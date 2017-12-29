Oprah Throws BFF Gayle King an 'Almost Weight Watchers Approved' Birthday Dinner

Oprah Winfrey celebrated her best friend Gayle King‘s 63rd birthday with an intimate dinner for 10 on Thursday, documenting the delicious menu in an enthusiastic video shared to her Instagram page.

“Hi everybody. It’s Gayle’s birthday, so we’re having birthday dinner,” Winfey, 63, said in the clip, with King by her side. “It’s almost weight watchers approved.”

Among the food items Winfrey documented were glazed carrots, dover sole meunière (“Gayle’s favorite”), skillet potatoes, and butter lettuce salad with pears.

There was also truffle au gratin cauliflower — because, as King explained, “cauliflower is having a moment.”

One dish seemed to entice the two longtime pals more than the others: braised short ribs. “I love braised short ribs,” Winfrey gushed. “Melt in your mouth good,” added King.

The video tour ended with Winfrey embracing King in a warm hug. “Happy Birthday, my best friend Gayle King!” she cheered, as the camera panned her beautiful dining room to reveal a sea of friends and chefs cheering her on.

And no birthday would be complete without dessert, so the media mogul followed up with a video of the room singing “Happy Birthday” to King while she held a giant floral cake with candles. “Yellow cake with yellow frosting for Gayle who loves YELLOW!” she captioned the clip.

Winfrey has made food tours like this somewhat of a habit on social media. On Thanksgiving, she shared a similar video of her spread on Instagram. The impressive feast was made up of an heirloom tomato salad, traditional cornbread stuffing, candied red jeweled sweet potatoes with marshmallows, green beans with almonds, sage natural gravy, truffle au gratin potatoes (again), sweet corn casserole, and four (yes, four!) turkeys.

None of that takes Winfrey away from her Weight Watchers routine, which she has been following for over two years now. In January, after 17 months with the company (of which she owns 10 percent) Winfrey revealed she had lost 42.5 lbs.

“This has been the easiest process that I’ve ever experienced. At no time during meals do I deprive myself,” Winfrey told PEOPLE in January.

Most importantly, she said her attitude towards eating has become healthier. “I finally made peace with food,” she said.