Oprah Winfrey is keeping the Christmas celebrations going — with jalapeño cheese bagels.

The media guru, 62, shared a photo of herself biting into a bagel while wearing her favorite festive red and white striped onesie and black glasses on Monday morning.

“Happy morning after [Christmas],” she posted on Instagram along with the holiday pic. “Hot out of the oven jalapeño cheese bagels. 10 points [on Weight Watchers]…Worth it! #ilovebread”

Winfrey revealed in a new Weight Watchers ad that she is down 40 lbs. even though she’s still eating her favorite foods — including bread.

“I’m eating everything I love — tacos, pasta,” she says in the ad. “I’ve never felt deprived.”

Winfrey has been celebrating the Christmas holiday since last week. On Thursday, best friend Gayle King shared photos of Winfrey enjoying a fireside hot apple cider and a group dinner in their matching onesies, and on Saturday Winfrey shared photos of a snowy sledding outing with King and beau Stedman Graham.