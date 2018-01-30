Happy birthday, Oprah Winfrey!

The icon celebrated her 64th birthday on Monday with her annual tradition of treating herself to a meal that may not be recommended in her Weight Watchers plan. Each year the celebratory spread differs but there’s always a common thread: indulgence.

“This is me on my birthday eating cornbread and black-eyed field peas with rosé. Thank you, John Travolta for the glass. And I have to say, yes I did, I had two pieces. Two pieces. This is my second piece. Why? Because it’s my birthday. You can have two pieces on your birthday,” Winfrey said in a video shared on Instagram.

“Favorite meal for my birthday! Thank you for all your birthday greetings. Much appreciated,” she captioned the footage of her homemade cornbread.

The A-list bread enthusiast also inspired her celebrity fans to break their diets in celebration of her big day.

“In honor of Oprah’s birthday, I’m gonna eat the f—ing bread,” Busy Philipps shared on Instagram along with a photo of pieces of toast and baguette.

Other famous friends, including Gayle King, Reese Witherspoon and Maria Shriver, shared sweet dedications to Oprah on social media.

“Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend @oprah. Forty years of friendship. Blessed. May this year be healthy & filled with memorable moments. Happy happy!!” Shriver captioned the smiley photo of the pair posing with a birthday cake.

Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay also shared a photo of Oprah blowing out the candles of her two-tiered cake, writing, “She lives her life like she’s holding hands w/ a friend. Trusting it. Listening to it. Loving it through storms + sunshine. May we treat our lives like a friend. Blow out the candles on each day with this much grace + gusto. She shows us how. Happy Bday, @Oprah. At you, I marvel.”

She lives her life like she’s holding hands w/ a friend. Trusting it. Listening to it. Loving it through storms + sunshine. May we treat our lives like a friend. Blow out the candles on each day with this much grace + gusto. She shows us how. Happy Bday, @Oprah. At you, I marvel. pic.twitter.com/LM71R09WRO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 29, 2018

#HAPPYBIRTHDAY @Oprah FOR ALL YOU HAVE GIVEN AND CONTINUE TO GIVE. MAY YOU FEEL THE LOVE FROM THE I AND THE UNIVERSE ON THIS SPECIAL DAY. MAY THE BLESSINGS YOU BESTOWED ON OTHERS BE RETURNED TO YOU 10 FOLD 💞💞💞💞🎉🎉🎉😘😘😘🎂🎂🎂🎂💞💞💞💞🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yIGPlFbtAG — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) January 30, 2018

Eating carbs on her birthday has become something Oprah looks forward to every year.

As she wrote in her 2017 cookbook, Food, Health and Happiness, the star’s choice of food is mindful.

“I don’t do it often and I never do it mindlessly,” Winfrey wrote of her birthday meal. “The goal is to make my indulgences intentional. I am for deliberate. I plan for decadence.”

Last year’s tasting menu included Pasta Cacio e Pepe from her cookbook, truffle fries and coconut cake, as seen on BFF King’s Instagram.