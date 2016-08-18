WATCH: Olympians Share What They Eat for the Games — and Dish on Their Cheat Days

Famously fit Olympians can still be total foodies.

Preparing for the Olympics 2016 is a tedious process that requires intense food monitoring, nutritionists, chefs and plenty of calorie counting (3,200 per day for sprint runner Jarryd Wallace and 6,000 to 8,000 for swimmer, Ryan Lochte.)

PEOPLE gathered a few of the star athletes to dish on exactly what they eat to maintain their medal-snagging superhuman status.

The fan-favorite formula: Proteins, vegetables and fruits. Protein choices are usually “lean” or “low-fat meats”—like eggs with oatmeal for gymnast Gabrielle Douglas and omelets for swimmer, Missy Franklin. Simone Biles seems to enjoy a slightly heavier meal: “I like stew chicken or I really like salmon,” she tells PEOPLE.

As for veggies, the Olympians use them as substitutes for other foods. “I try to source my fat from plants,” says swimmer, Nathan Adrian. Track and field decathlete, Ashton Eaton, eats “everything normal [but] the healthier version. So instead of spaghetti noodles, it’s spaghetti squash.”

That’s not to say the athletes don’t load up on carbs. Jarryd Wallace makes sure they take up half of his diet. While Aly Raisman says carbs are “kind of the key to having energy.”

So, do such disciplined athletes ever grant themselves a cheat day? Turns out, they do. Common favorites among the Olympians include ice cream, pizza and cheesecake. On Wednesdays, Wallace regularly schedules time to scarf down an entire sleeve of Oreo’s. Biles, who recently made a McDonald’s stop with Raisman for ice cream and fries, also likes to indulge in brownies.

Hey #FinalFive! We are so proud of you. What healthy foods keep you fueled as you go for gold? #LetsMove #AskFinalFive 🍏 🍅 — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2016

.@FLOTUS Ignore our recent tweet about eating fries & ice cream. Sometimes u gotta splurge. Moderation, right?😂🙈🙈😂 https://t.co/XfcH7rqhAZ — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 17, 2016

Raisman professed her love for the McDonald’s snack again after Zac Efron inquired about their cheat meals during a Twitter Q&A on Wednesday. She also confirmed to First Lady Michelle Obama that junk food is fine “in moderation.”

So the next time you take a cheat day, just remind yourself that you’re engaging in an activity of champions.