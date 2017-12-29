Olivia Munn Blames Eva Longoria's Cooking After Masseuse Asked Her If She's Pregnant

While the holidays are often a time people might gain a little weight, Olivia Munn isn’t blaming the season — she’s blaming her good pal Eva Longoria.

The 37-year-old, who has been seen hanging out in Miami with the former Desperate Housewives star, posted on Instagram on Thursday that she might need to cut back on her diet after indulging in some homemade food.

“Masseuse just pointed to my stomach and said “Baby?” Ummmm no,” Munn posted. “No baby in my belly. I blame @evalongoria’s delicious home-cooking for this.”

“I guess I’ll start my New Year’s diet today,” she added.

Olivia Munn/Instagram

The two actresses shared their holiday cooking adventures earlier in the week on Instagram, where Longoria was seen slicing a turkey and Munn playfully filmed her and commented, “Eva, carving that turkey like a boss lady!”

While Munn says she’s not pregnant, a rep for Longoria, 42, recently confirmed she is expecting her first child, a boy, with her husband Jose Baston.