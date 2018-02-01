Olive Garden Just Added Pasta Nachos to Its Menu—Yes, Really

We’ve seen a lot of mash-ups in our day, from sushi burritos to bao-meets-bagel. Nachos, on the other hand, are such a customizable dish that it’s hard to think of many ways to improve upon them (except maybe by making them dessert). But if you’re a fan of Italian food, Olive Garden (home of the life-changing Never Ending Pasta Pass) may have the item for you: a heaping plate of pasta nachos.

No tortilla chips or spicy hot-lava-like cheese here! According to the Olive Garden website, the Loaded Pasta Chips consist of “homemade pasta chips, lightly fried and layered with Italian cheeses and a hearty meat sauce. Topped with cherry peppers and an alfredo drizzle.” Foodbeast clarifies that those chips are akin to fried lasagna noodles (and therefore probably a bit like the pasta chips available in stores), the cheeses are mozzarella and Parmesan, and the meat sauce contains the chain’s Italian sausage. The dish is also topped with Pecorino Romano, more Parmesan, and parsley for garnish.