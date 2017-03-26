Nearly 100,000 Pounds of Chicken Recalled Amid Fears of Metal Contamination

OK Food, Inc. has recalled about 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken products out of concern that it is contaminated by metal and other extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The issue came to light on March 21 after five customers complained that they found metal objects in the breaded chicken products, the FSIS said. An internal investigation found that the metal objects came from metal conveyor belting.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions” and urged consumers to throw away or return the product.

RELATED VIDEO: Sargento Recalls 7 Cheeses Due to Listeria Concerns

Affected chicken products were produced between Dec. 19 and March 7 and includes chicken nuggets, chicken patties and chicken tenders. See a full list here.

This article originally appeared in Fortune.com